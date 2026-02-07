Margot Robbie Takes Lead Role in New 'Wuthering Heights' Film

In a surprising turn of events, acclaimed actress Margot Robbie will star in the lead role of Catherine Earnshaw in the upcoming film adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights,' directed by Emerald Fennell. Robbie, who initially came on board as a producer, disclosed the news during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Robbie, 35, revealed she wasn't initially set to play Catherine, stating, 'I wasn't always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer, but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring.' She expressed excitement at working closely with Fennell, known for movies like 'Saltburn' and 'Promising Young Woman.'

The 2026 adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel remains veiled in mystery regarding how close it will adhere to the original plot. Set for release on February 13, the film also stars Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. Robbie describes the film as 'one of the greatest love stories of all time.' Fans eagerly anticipate its premiere near Valentine's Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)