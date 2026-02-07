Left Menu

Gujarat’s Art Renaissance: Satish Gupta Debuts in Ahmedabad

Renowned artist Satish Gupta makes his Gujarat debut at Bespoke Art Gallery in Ahmedabad, showcasing a solo exhibition 'Haiku of a Still Mind'. With India's fine art market poised for substantial growth, this exhibition positions Gujarat as an emerging hub for contemporary art, driven by new collectors and gallery initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:45 IST
Renowned Indian artist Satish Gupta has brought his captivating body of work to Ahmedabad for the first time with a solo exhibition titled 'Haiku of a Still Mind' at Bespoke Art Gallery. This marks Gujarat's growing influence in India's evolving contemporary art scene, setting a precedent for future cultural engagements.

India's fine art market is witnessing a steady rise, projected to exceed ₹5,000 crore by 2030. This growth is fueled by an increase in domestic collectors, participation from high-net-worth individuals, and institutional buying. Notably, Gujarat has experienced a 25–30% surge in art collecting over the last five years.

Bespoke Art Gallery, under the leadership of founder Devin Gawarwala, aims to transform Gujarat into a cultural destination by hosting exhibits like Gupta's. The gallery emphasizes creating spaces where art and contemplation go hand-in-hand, reflecting a broader trend of rising interest in Indian contemporary art both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

