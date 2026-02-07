Armaan Malik Criticizes Music Industry's Viral Obsession, Champions Emotional Songwriting

In a candid critique of today's music landscape, Armaan Malik has voiced concerns over the industry's preoccupation with virality. Addressing these trends, Malik calls for a return to emotion-driven songwriting that resonates more profoundly with audiences, challenging creators to prioritize artistic integrity over algorithmic appeal.

Often dubbed the "Prince of Romance," Malik argues that while social media platforms are indispensable for reaching wider audiences, they shouldn't dictate the core essence of music. He warns that the industry's shift towards viral hits is compromising the timeless quality that once characterized love songs.

Malik also reflects on past musical eras, notably the 1990s, which he believes inherently possessed an emotional honesty lacking today. Beyond music, he is committed to leveraging his influence for environmental advocacy, notably participating in the 'Root for Mangroves' concert, underscoring the pressing need for responsible artistry.

