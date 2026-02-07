Left Menu

Harmony Over Rivalry: How Armaan and Amaal Malik Redefine Musical Partnerships

Singer Armaan Malik discusses his fruitful collaboration with brother and composer Amaal Mallik, highlighting their focus on artistic fulfillment over viral success. Despite creative differences, they prioritize song improvement, which has contributed to their enduring partnership in the music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:39 IST
Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik (Photo/Instagram/@armaanmalik). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Armaan Malik has offered an intimate look into his creative collaboration with his brother and composer, Amaal Mallik. The duo has been instrumental in creating memorable hits, including their recent success, 'Baari Baari'. Their partnership thrives on trust and a shared vision to enhance the quality of their music, Armaan shared.

'Baari Baari', a testament to their artistry, has resonated widely across social media. However, Armaan stresses that virality was never the primary goal. Instead, the siblings focus on providing artistic satisfaction and an enriching experience for listeners, balancing commercial success with creativity.

Reflecting on their synergy, Armaan reveals that occasional creative differences are part of the landscape. These disagreements, however, aim at improving the song, not nurturing ego conflicts. Their successful tandem has produced numerous Bollywood tracks, forging a partnership that values musical substance and audience enjoyment.

