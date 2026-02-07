Vivek Oberoi Wins Protection Over Personality Rights in Landmark Delhi High Court Ruling

The Delhi High Court delivered a significant ruling to protect the "personality rights" of renowned actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi. The court has barred numerous entities from exploiting Oberoi's name, voice, and image for unauthorized commercial or personal exploits.

In his lawsuit, Oberoi pointed out that several parties had been misusing his persona through fake social media accounts and AI-generated content, including deep fakes. These entities have been exploiting his image for commercially-driven, often inappropriate videos and merchandise.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in his interim order, highlighted the irreparable harm that could arise if Oberoi's well-known persona was not protected. Online platforms like YouTube and Meta Platforms have been instructed to remove infringing content within 72 hours. This case also highlights a broader concern, as other public figures have similarly sought protection for their personality rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)