Left Menu

Vivek Oberoi Wins Protection Over Personality Rights in Landmark Delhi High Court Ruling

The Delhi High Court has favored actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi by stopping the misuse of his personality rights. The court ruled that his name, voice, and image are protected from unauthorized commercial use, especially involving AI-generated content. This landmark decision affects various online platforms and commercial entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:26 IST
Vivek Oberoi Wins Protection Over Personality Rights in Landmark Delhi High Court Ruling
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court delivered a significant ruling to protect the "personality rights" of renowned actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi. The court has barred numerous entities from exploiting Oberoi's name, voice, and image for unauthorized commercial or personal exploits.

In his lawsuit, Oberoi pointed out that several parties had been misusing his persona through fake social media accounts and AI-generated content, including deep fakes. These entities have been exploiting his image for commercially-driven, often inappropriate videos and merchandise.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in his interim order, highlighted the irreparable harm that could arise if Oberoi's well-known persona was not protected. Online platforms like YouTube and Meta Platforms have been instructed to remove infringing content within 72 hours. This case also highlights a broader concern, as other public figures have similarly sought protection for their personality rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy start

SuryaKumar, bowlers came to rescue as India open T20 WC campaign on nervy st...

 India
2
Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

Netanyahu and Trump: Crucial Talks on Iran's Future

 Global
3
Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

 Italy
4
Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026