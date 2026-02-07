Left Menu

Illuminating Art: Korean Artists Shine at India Art Fair

At the India Art Fair, Korean artist Yongrae Kwon, along with other artists, transforms light into a narrative language. Featuring works in materials like stainless steel and mother-of-pearl, the exhibition showcases how light changes the perception of art through interactive and sensory experiences.

Korean artist Yongrae Kwon has intrigued art enthusiasts at the India Art Fair with his unique exploration of light. His installation features stainless steel leaves intricately arranged to alter how light interacts with it, creating shifting visuals based on the viewer's position.

The showcase titled 'Resonance of Light', in collaboration with Keumsan Gallery, brings together four Korean contemporary artists. The exhibition highlights how these artists use light as a narrative medium, employing materials ranging from traditional Korean mother-of-pearl and lacquer to modern substances like stainless steel and aluminum.

Hwang Il Yong of the Korean Cultural Centre expressed hope that the event would enhance opportunities for Korean galleries to engage internationally. This fusion of traditional and modern art aims to introduce Indian audiences to the vivid expressions of Korean contemporary art, strengthening cultural ties between the nations.

