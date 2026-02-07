Left Menu

Dalma Sanctuary Transformed: Eco-Cottages and Jungle Safari Launched

Jharkhand's Tourism Minister inaugurated a new jungle safari and eco-cottages at Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, aiming to boost tourism and provide local employment. The initiative focuses on offering new experiences with trained guides, further establishing Dalma as a central hub of natural heritage in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:37 IST
In a major boost to Jharkhand's tourism landscape, Tourism Minister Sudivya Kumar has unveiled a new jungle safari and laid the groundwork for 30 eco-cottages at the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

The project aims to develop the sanctuary, located in East Singhbhum district, into a significant tourism hub. Five vehicles dedicated to the safari service promise to offer an immersive experience for visitors seeking to explore the sanctuary's natural beauty and wildlife.

The sanctuary is renowned for its population of Indian elephants and other wildlife, stretching across 193 sq km. Founded in 1975 and situated just 10 km from Jamshedpur, Dalma's initiative will not only promote tourism but also create local employment opportunities, with trained guides enhancing the visitor experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

