Tax Exemption for Film 'Godaan': Celebrating Rural Life and Cattle Culture

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that the film 'Godaan,' which delves into farming traditions, rural life, and the cultural importance of cattle, will be exempt from tax in the state. The movie features actors Manoj Joshi, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais, and Sahil Anand.
Co-directed by Vivek Kumar Chaudhary and Ameet Prajapati, 'Godaan' hit theaters nationwide on February 6. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that cows hold significant religious, cultural, and economic importance in Indian society. He stressed the government's ongoing efforts in cattle conservation, including promoting cow shelters and supporting cattle rearers through various government schemes.
Dhami opined that films like 'Godaan' foster positive thinking and societal sensitivity. He asserted that the state government would continue to support artistic projects that address social and cultural issues. The creators of 'Godaan' stated that the movie is dedicated to the sacred cow and aims to honor Indian cultural values.
