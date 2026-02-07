Left Menu

Spiritual Bonds: Venezuela's Leaders and Sathya Sai Baba

Venezuelan leaders Nicolas Maduro and Delcy Rodriguez show deep admiration for Indian spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. They blend Catholic beliefs with Sai Baba's teachings of unity and love. Despite facing challenges, Maduro and Rodriguez have openly expressed their spiritual connection to Sai Baba's philosophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 07-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Venezuela's political leaders, including former President Nicolas Maduro and acting President Delcy Rodriguez, deeply admire Sathya Sai Baba, an Indian spiritual leader who passed away in 2011. They've incorporated his teachings into their personal belief systems, combining them with their Catholic upbringing in a predominantly Christian nation.

During his presidency, Maduro often cited religious figures and invoked spiritual rhetoric in his speeches, framing Venezuela's struggles as a battle for the nation's soul. His admiration for Sai Baba was evident, notably marking the guru's centenary and pleading his innocence in a US court by stating his faith as 'a man of God.'

Rodriguez, on the other hand, has visited Sai Baba's ashram in India and conveyed the guru's spiritual legacy to the Venezuelan public. Her visits in 2023 and 2024 reaffirmed her connection to the guru's teachings about coexistence and unity, relevant in her current political role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

