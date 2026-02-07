Left Menu

India-Malaysia Relations: A New Era of Growth and Cultural Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role as a 'trusted partner for growth', highlighted by recent trade deals with countries like the UK, US, and EU. During his visit to Malaysia, he underscored the cultural ties and economic partnerships between India and Malaysia, celebrating shared successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:17 IST
India-Malaysia Relations: A New Era of Growth and Cultural Connection
Narendra Modi

During a recent visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing reputation as a 'trusted partner for growth'. Highlighting recent trade agreements with major economies like the UK, USA, and EU, Modi underscored India's strengthening global economic ties.

Modi announced several initiatives, including the opening of a new Indian consulate in Malaysia and the introduction of the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship for Malaysian students to study in India. The Prime Minister's visit marked a pivotal moment in India-Malaysia relations, aiming to deepen cultural and economic bonds.

Amid the celebrations, Modi praised the Indian diaspora's contributions and expressed excitement over shared accomplishments, including the Chandrayaan-3 success. The visit, promising enhanced bilateral collaboration, was warmly welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reflecting the two countries' strong friendship.

TRENDING

1
Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

Scotland's Tough Defeat in Rain-Soaked Rome: Townsend at the Helm

 Italy
2
Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Merger to Combat 'Fake News'

 Global
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Netanyahu and Trump Tackle Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
4
Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

Tragic Encounter: Tiger Attack in Narmadapuram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why cities choke each winter: AI traces smog to transport emissions

Why measuring artificial intelligence quality has become global challenge

AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

Managing nature-based tourism with AI: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026