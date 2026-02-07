India-Malaysia Relations: A New Era of Growth and Cultural Connection
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's role as a 'trusted partner for growth', highlighted by recent trade deals with countries like the UK, US, and EU. During his visit to Malaysia, he underscored the cultural ties and economic partnerships between India and Malaysia, celebrating shared successes.
During a recent visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing reputation as a 'trusted partner for growth'. Highlighting recent trade agreements with major economies like the UK, USA, and EU, Modi underscored India's strengthening global economic ties.
Modi announced several initiatives, including the opening of a new Indian consulate in Malaysia and the introduction of the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship for Malaysian students to study in India. The Prime Minister's visit marked a pivotal moment in India-Malaysia relations, aiming to deepen cultural and economic bonds.
Amid the celebrations, Modi praised the Indian diaspora's contributions and expressed excitement over shared accomplishments, including the Chandrayaan-3 success. The visit, promising enhanced bilateral collaboration, was warmly welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reflecting the two countries' strong friendship.
