Bad Bunny Unites Cultures at Historic Super Bowl Show

Bad Bunny aims to bring global unity through his Super Bowl halftime show, highlighting Puerto Rican culture. The event follows his Grammy win. Bill Nye is set to receive a lifetime achievement award. AMC hosts live Olympic viewing events. Margot Robbie discusses her role in 'Wuthering Heights.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:33 IST
Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, focusing on unity and Puerto Rican culture. The global star, who recently won Album of the Year at the Grammys, looks to make history with his performance, promoting a message of belonging worldwide.

Bill Nye, famed for his role as a pop culture science educator, will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards, announced by NATAS. The ceremony will take place on March 1 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City.

AMC Theaters provides a communal experience for the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, uniting audiences who wish to celebrate the global Games together, highlighting the importance of shared global events.

