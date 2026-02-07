Left Menu

Magic in Milan: Slava's Snowshow and the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan is complemented by Slava Polunin's 'Snowshow,' a captivating performance filled with paper snowstorms and timeless themes. While the Olympic venue lacks real snow, Polunin's show offers enchantment, drawing audiences to experience its nostalgic charm and the universality of its message.

  Italy

The Winter Olympics kicked off in Milan with grandeur, yet Mother Nature delivered mild temperatures instead of snow. However, cultural offerings around the event provided magic in other forms, like Slava Polunin, renowned Russian clown, who brought his enchanting 'Snowshow' to Teatro Strehler.

This unique performance, which has mesmerized audiences with paper snowstorms since 1993, drew full houses, edging out even the Olympic opening ceremony. Attendees, like Paola Volpe, chose this fantastical experience to share with family, hoping to capture the nostalgia and ongoing link to the Games.

Polunin, drawing from Siberian childhood memories, balances comedy with deeper emotional themes. His silent yet powerful show, resonant with Olympic spirit's universality, invites audiences on a nostalgic journey without uttering a word, utilizing improvisation and surprises inspired by the festivities surrounding the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

