India-Malaysia Relations: Strengthening Ties with Trade and Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia spotlights India's global partnerships, with a focus on cultural diplomacy. Modi emphasizes India's role as a 'trusted partner for growth' through recent trade deals and highlights the historic ties and shared cultural heritage between India and Malaysia, particularly through the Tamil diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:23 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's evolving position as a 'trusted partner for growth' during his recent visit to Malaysia. Emphasizing strong diplomatic and cultural ties, Modi announced initiatives such as a new consulate and a scholarship program, strengthening India's bond with Malaysia's significant Tamil-origin population.

During a community event, Modi reinforced India's global economic stature, referencing substantial trade deals with key nations like the UK, USA, and the EU. He praised the living bridge role played by the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and announced policies extending OCI card eligibility.

The event also celebrated cultural connections, featuring a record-setting dance performance. Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's shared camaraderie highlighted bilateral success stories and future collaborative potential under their 'India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation' framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

