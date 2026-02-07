Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for National Employment and Unity at RSS Centenary Event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of global engagement benefiting national interests and urged purchases that boost local employment. Speaking at the RSS centenary event, he highlighted the organization's focus on societal unity, distancing RSS from political affiliations and stressing Hindutva as cultural identity, not religious imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At the RSS centenary event, Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the necessity for global engagement that aligns with India's interests, advocating for consumer choices that enhance local employment.

Bhagwat reaffirmed the RSS's mission of uniting society, clarifying it doesn't seek political power but nurtures societal cohesion. He highlighted the significance of understanding RSS beyond perceptions.

Emphasizing cultural identity, Bhagwat insisted that Hindutva protects diverse spiritual practices and languages, serving as a unifying force in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

