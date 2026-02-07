Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for National Employment and Unity at RSS Centenary Event

At the RSS centenary event, Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the necessity for global engagement that aligns with India's interests, advocating for consumer choices that enhance local employment.

Bhagwat reaffirmed the RSS's mission of uniting society, clarifying it doesn't seek political power but nurtures societal cohesion. He highlighted the significance of understanding RSS beyond perceptions.

Emphasizing cultural identity, Bhagwat insisted that Hindutva protects diverse spiritual practices and languages, serving as a unifying force in Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)