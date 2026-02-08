Left Menu

Rails Through Time: The Epic Journey of the East Indian Railway

The East Indian Railway's first journey in 1854 marked a significant milestone in India's transportation history. Despite numerous challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles and logistical setbacks, the EIR emerged as a pioneering force. A new book by P K Mishra delves into its legacy and impact on Indian railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:56 IST
Rails Through Time: The Epic Journey of the East Indian Railway
  • Country:
  • India

On August 15, 1854, a significant chapter in transportation history was written when a five-coach train, driven by a British-made locomotive, departed from Howrah at 8:30 am, destined for Hooghly. This marked the dawn of eastern India's railway era, courtesy of the East Indian Railway (EIR).

The journey wasn't without its hurdles, with bureaucratic red tape and logistical obstacles delaying EIR's progress. Despite these challenges, the EIR's inaugural run stirred much public interest and set the stage for future expansion. A new book by P K Mishra recounts this journey, providing an unbiased narrative backed by archival research.

The meticulously researched account highlights the EIR's struggle with colonial bureaucracy, the tragic shipwreck of 'Goodwin,' and the eventual triumph of engineering improv at Howrah. The book also explores journalism's role in fostering public interest, led by pioneers like Rowland Macdonald Stephenson. The EIR's legacy, as detailed in Mishra's work, showcases its enduring impact on Indian railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026