Rails Through Time: The Epic Journey of the East Indian Railway

On August 15, 1854, a significant chapter in transportation history was written when a five-coach train, driven by a British-made locomotive, departed from Howrah at 8:30 am, destined for Hooghly. This marked the dawn of eastern India's railway era, courtesy of the East Indian Railway (EIR).

The journey wasn't without its hurdles, with bureaucratic red tape and logistical obstacles delaying EIR's progress. Despite these challenges, the EIR's inaugural run stirred much public interest and set the stage for future expansion. A new book by P K Mishra recounts this journey, providing an unbiased narrative backed by archival research.

The meticulously researched account highlights the EIR's struggle with colonial bureaucracy, the tragic shipwreck of 'Goodwin,' and the eventual triumph of engineering improv at Howrah. The book also explores journalism's role in fostering public interest, led by pioneers like Rowland Macdonald Stephenson. The EIR's legacy, as detailed in Mishra's work, showcases its enduring impact on Indian railways.

