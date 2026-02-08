Left Menu

Goa's New Convention Centre: A Hub for Major Events

A new 4,000-seat convention centre has opened in South Goa to host major events and conferences. Built by ONGC, it includes an exhibition hall and management development facility. Connected by ferry to beachside resorts, the centre promotes Goa as India’s top spot for large-scale tourism events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:00 IST
Goa's New Convention Centre: A Hub for Major Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for tourism and event hosting in India, a state-of-the-art convention centre has been unveiled in South Goa. Spearheaded by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), this facility aims to position Goa as a premier destination for high-profile events.

The convention centre, featuring a 4,000-seat capacity, an exhibition hall, and a management development facility, is strategically located for both national and international gatherings. It offers ferry connectivity to nearby beach resorts, enhancing its appeal to event organizers and attendees alike.

With robust infrastructure and a partnership strategy with MICE experts, the project aligns with the Ministry of Tourism's efforts to diversify Goa's tourism offerings beyond leisure travel. It promises to boost the state's profile in business tourism, furthering economic and cultural benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

England vs Nepal: T20 World Cup Clash Begins

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

Takaichi's Triumph: Snow, Sanakatsu, and a Political Surprise

 Global
3
India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

 Global
4
Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026