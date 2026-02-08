Goa's New Convention Centre: A Hub for Major Events
A new 4,000-seat convention centre has opened in South Goa to host major events and conferences. Built by ONGC, it includes an exhibition hall and management development facility. Connected by ferry to beachside resorts, the centre promotes Goa as India’s top spot for large-scale tourism events.
In a significant development for tourism and event hosting in India, a state-of-the-art convention centre has been unveiled in South Goa. Spearheaded by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), this facility aims to position Goa as a premier destination for high-profile events.
The convention centre, featuring a 4,000-seat capacity, an exhibition hall, and a management development facility, is strategically located for both national and international gatherings. It offers ferry connectivity to nearby beach resorts, enhancing its appeal to event organizers and attendees alike.
With robust infrastructure and a partnership strategy with MICE experts, the project aligns with the Ministry of Tourism's efforts to diversify Goa's tourism offerings beyond leisure travel. It promises to boost the state's profile in business tourism, furthering economic and cultural benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
