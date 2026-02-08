Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat On Age, Retirement, and Language in RSS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed queries about his tenure, organizational directives, and RSS values during the centenary program. He explained there is no election for the RSS Chief position and emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural values, while addressing language preferences within the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:49 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat indicated willingness to step down once the organization directs, despite reaching the age of 75. He spoke at an interactive session commemorating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary.

Bhagwat remarked on the absence of elections for the RSS Chief role, highlighting that regional and divisional heads make the appointment. He reiterated the objective to inculcate 'sanskar' over campaigning and emphasized the importance of measured communication strategies, comparing publicity to rainfall.

Discussing language use, Bhagwat maintained that English would not be the medium for RSS activities, but acknowledged its necessity in certain contexts. He stressed the need for mastering the language without neglecting native dialects, sharing experiences from interactions across different linguistic backgrounds.

