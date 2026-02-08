Left Menu

Tragedy at Surajkund: Deadly Swing Collapse

An inspector died and 11 were injured when a giant swing collapsed at Surajkund fair. Mohammad Shakir, the operator, and staff have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A special investigation team is probing the incident for negligence and safety compliance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 13:20 IST
A day after a catastrophic swing collapse at the Surajkund fairgrounds left an inspector dead and 11 others injured, police have filed an FIR against the swing operator and his team. The tragedy unfolded when the giant 'Tsunami' swing snapped mid-air, sending riders plummeting to the ground, officials reported.

The deceased, Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was on the verge of retirement after a distinguished 36-year career, succumbed to severe injuries sustained while trying to rescue trapped riders. Mohammad Shakir, the operator of Himachal Fun Care, faces serious charges alongside his staff for alleged negligence in maintaining safety standards.

A special investigation team spearheaded by DCP (Crime) Mukesh Kumar has been established to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities are evaluating safety compliance and fixing accountability for any lapses. Despite the tragic event, the Surajkund fair will proceed, with the affected swing area remaining closed for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

