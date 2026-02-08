Celebrating Global Icons: Lokmat Awards Honor Excellence in Cairo

Distinguished luminaries from industry, arts, and social services were honored with the 'Lokmat Global Icon' awards at the recent 'Lokmat One World Summit' in Cairo. This event celebrated Indian excellence, as noted in a statement by the Lokmat Media Group.

The event, organized in conjunction with the Nyati Group, set against Egypt's iconic Pyramids and the Nile River, sought to add depth to the historic ties between India and Egypt, fueling cultural and diplomatic collaboration.

Among the honored were Govind Goyal of Kalika Steel Alloys and Saurabh Athawale of KCyber Experts, recognized for their significant global impact. Dr. Vijay Darda emphasized the importance of unity and humanity, echoing Lokmat Media's commitment to peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)