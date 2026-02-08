Rannvijay Singha Finds Creative Freedom in Diverse Roles

Rannvijay Singha, known for his early fame on 'MTV Roadies', is now relishing the freedom to select roles that prioritize creative fulfillment over financial incentives. In a recent interview, Singha shared how his inspirations—film icons Dharmendra and Dev Anand—have influenced his approach to acting, emphasizing the significance of a varied and long-lasting career.

Reflecting on his journey, Singha notes his transition from roles mirroring his real-life persona to those offering diverse character explorations. His latest part in Netflix's 'Kohrra 2', where he plays a key suspect in a new murder investigation, showcases this welcomed shift.

Excited about working with writer Sudip Sharma, Singha accepted the role based on the opportunity to perform something different and challenging. Despite the intensity of his scenes, the set environment remained positive and rewarding, culminating in Singha describing his involvement in the series as 'instant satisfaction'.