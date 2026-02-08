Left Menu

Rannvijay Singha Finds Creative Freedom in Diverse Roles

Rannvijay Singha embraces creative satisfaction over monetary gains by choosing diverse acting roles rather than predictable ones. Inspired by legendary actors, he seeks a varied career similar to his idols' enduring legacies. Singha's recent work includes a pivotal role in the Netflix series 'Kohrra 2'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 18:09 IST
Rannvijay Singha Finds Creative Freedom in Diverse Roles
Rannvijay Singha
  • Country:
  • India

Rannvijay Singha, known for his early fame on 'MTV Roadies', is now relishing the freedom to select roles that prioritize creative fulfillment over financial incentives. In a recent interview, Singha shared how his inspirations—film icons Dharmendra and Dev Anand—have influenced his approach to acting, emphasizing the significance of a varied and long-lasting career.

Reflecting on his journey, Singha notes his transition from roles mirroring his real-life persona to those offering diverse character explorations. His latest part in Netflix's 'Kohrra 2', where he plays a key suspect in a new murder investigation, showcases this welcomed shift.

Excited about working with writer Sudip Sharma, Singha accepted the role based on the opportunity to perform something different and challenging. Despite the intensity of his scenes, the set environment remained positive and rewarding, culminating in Singha describing his involvement in the series as 'instant satisfaction'.

TRENDING

1
Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order issue; it is ideology-driven challenge: Amit Shah

Maoist problem not linked to lack of development or merely law and order iss...

 India
2
Govt doesn't want to fire single bullet and will welcome Maoists who surrender with red carpet: HM Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh.

Govt doesn't want to fire single bullet and will welcome Maoists who surrend...

 India
3
Railway Minister Calls for West Bengal's Cooperation on Infrastructure Projects

Railway Minister Calls for West Bengal's Cooperation on Infrastructure Proje...

 India
4
Ireland's Strategic Toss Decision Against Sri Lanka

Ireland's Strategic Toss Decision Against Sri Lanka

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026