Revolutionizing Weaving: Union Minister Promotes Handloom in Bengal

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, on a visit to West Bengal, engaged in dialogue with weavers and officials to bolster the handloom sector by fusing policy support, technological innovation, and enhanced market penetration. Singh expressed a commitment to shield handloom weavers from unfair competition posed by power looms.

During his visit to Shantipur, a historic handloom hub, Singh announced that school uniforms would now be sourced from handwoven fabric. He underscored the importance of GI-tagged sarees like Shantipuri and Baluchari and discussed proposed trade pacts with the United States and the EU, aiming to expand export vistas.

The minister's later discussions at Barrackpore with institutions like CRIJAF and NINFET, revolved around integrating cutting-edge technology in traditional textiles to refine productivity and quality while maintaining their artisanal essence. Research related to fiber innovation and climate resilience was a highlight of the dialogue.

