Pilgrims Receive Boost: Insurance Hike and Green Plan Unveiled

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has taken a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and welfare of pilgrims by doubling insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per individual. This decision was confirmed during a board meeting led by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Key infrastructural projects were discussed, concentrating not only on safety but also on enhancing the pilgrimage experience. The work in progress includes the construction and expansion of routes and temples, focusing on timely completion and maintaining quality standards. The newly developed helipad at Hutt village is set for shared use, simplifying pilgrim travel between key shrines.

With environmental concerns at the forefront, the board ratified an Annual Green Plan for 2026-27, highlighting conservation efforts and cleanliness in Katra and nearby regions. Manoj Sinha also laid foundations for new temples and facilities that promise a richer spiritual journey for all visitors.

