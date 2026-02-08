Left Menu

High-Profile Prisoner Release in Venezuela: Juan Pablo Guanipa Freed

Venezuelan politician Juan Pablo Guanipa has been released from prison, as confirmed by his family. This move is part of a series of political prisoner releases promised by the Venezuelan government and praised by the United States. Rights group Foro Penal reports 383 verified releases since January 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:56 IST
Venezuelan politician Juan Pablo Guanipa has been released from detention, his family announced on Sunday. This development comes amidst a wave of high-profile prisoner releases in the country, which have garnered applause from the United States.

Families across Venezuela have been eagerly anticipating the release of many political prisoners, an initiative announced by the Venezuelan government earlier this year.

Foro Penal, a rights organization, stated that it has verified 383 political prisoner releases since the Venezuelan government began its latest release program on January 8.

