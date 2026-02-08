High-Profile Prisoner Release in Venezuela: Juan Pablo Guanipa Freed

Venezuelan politician Juan Pablo Guanipa has been released from detention, his family announced on Sunday. This development comes amidst a wave of high-profile prisoner releases in the country, which have garnered applause from the United States.

Families across Venezuela have been eagerly anticipating the release of many political prisoners, an initiative announced by the Venezuelan government earlier this year.

Foro Penal, a rights organization, stated that it has verified 383 political prisoner releases since the Venezuelan government began its latest release program on January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)