Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Pradhana Vizha 2026

Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy, a Singaporean news presenter, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at Mediacorp's Pradhana Vizha 2026 for her contributions to Tamil broadcast journalism. The ceremony, celebrating Indian entertainment in Singapore, honored her four-decade career. The event featured 19 awards, with dramas Karuvanam and Pithamagan winning big.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-02-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 07:18 IST
Pavalakantham Azhagarsamy, a respected figure in Tamil broadcast journalism, has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Mediacorp's Pradhana Vizha 2026. The accolade celebrates her significant contributions to the field over four decades, leaving an undeniable impact on Singapore's media landscape.

The prestigious ceremony, held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, recognizes excellence within Singapore's Indian entertainment sector. Azhagarsamy's recognition highlights her role as both a news presenter and mentor, continuing to influence new generations within the radio and television industry.

The Pradhana Vizha 2026 also awarded numerous other talents, with horror drama Karuvanam winning five awards and mystery drama Pithamagan named Best Drama Series. Angeline Poh from Mediacorp described the event as a showcase of production excellence and a testament to the industry's growth and future potential.

