Bad Bunny transformed Levi's Stadium into a vibrant homage to Puerto Rico during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a high-energy journey through the island's culture complete with a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and a tribute from ⁠reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee.

The halftime spectacular marked a historic moment for Latin music on America's biggest stage, following last year's record-breaking Kendrick Lamar performance that drew more than 130 million viewers, with Bad Bunny using the platform to celebrate his heritage while cementing reggaeton's place in mainstream American culture. The choice of Bad Bunny, whose ​full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, to feature in the halftime show drew a rebuke from President Donald Trump and other conservatives over ‍the entertainer's outspoken criticism of U.S. immigration policy.

On Sunday, Trump said on social media that the Super Bowl halftime show fronted by the singer was " absolutely terrible

." Clad in a white suit, the 31-year-old superstar opened with "Tití Me Preguntó" while walking through carefully crafted vignettes of Puerto Rican life - farmers in traditional pava hats, domino players, and boxers.

The performance hit its stride at a secondary stage ⁠dubbed "La Casita" (the ‌little house), where he sang "Yo Perreo Sola," "Safaera" ⁠and "Party" as celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba were spotted dancing in the crowd. In one of the show's most theatrical moments, Bad Bunny crashed through the ‍ceiling of "La Casita" while performing "Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR," then moved to a white truck where dancers grooved to a medley honoring reggaeton's roots - Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," Don Omar's "Dale Don ​Dale" and his own hit "EoO."

"If I'm here at the Super Bowl 60 it is because I've never stopped believing in myself," he declared as ⁠violins swelled into "Monaco." A staged wedding featuring the iconic La Rana Concho that was shown on the stadium screens set the scene for Lady Gaga's surprise entrance, with the pop superstar singing a salsa ⁠version of "If Tomorrow Never Comes" before dancing with him "BAILE INoLVIDABLE".

He then transitioned to "NUEVAYol" as a child and his family were shown watching the Grammy Awards ceremony at which he won Album of the Year - the first time the award was given to a Spanish-language album. Ricky Martin emerged for "LO QUE LE PASÓ ⁠A HAWAii" as Bad Bunny hoisted the Puerto Rican flag and performed "El Apagón," with the stadium erupting in light before he delivered "CAFé CON RON" and yelled, "God ⁠bless America!" as he named all ‌the countries on the continent while a parade of flags was held.

"The only thing more powerful than hate is love," was shown in the stadium, as he told the audience closing with "DtMF," the title track from his Grammy-winning album "Debí ⁠Tirar Más Fotos."

