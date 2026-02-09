Left Menu

Harassment Allegation Casts Shadow on Iconic Art Festival

A Navi Mumbai resident, Sumit Katare, has been accused of sexually harassing a Taiwanese woman attending the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A case was registered based on her complaint, highlighting alleged misconduct during a boat trip and subsequent autorickshaw ride. Authorities are working to contact both the complainant and the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:08 IST
Harassment Allegation Casts Shadow on Iconic Art Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai man faces serious allegations of sexual harassment against a foreign attendee at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Local police have launched an investigation following a complaint from the Taiwanese victim, registered after she returned home.

The complaint, filed via email, accuses Sumit Katare of misconduct during a boat trip on January 19. The incident allegedly began after the woman declined Katare's invitation for drinks at an art venue.

Efforts are underway to locate the accused, with authorities seeking to record a detailed statement from the victim. Police have invoked multiple legal provisions against the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Surprises

Epic Sports Moments From Olympics to Super Bowl: Unforgettable Feats and Sur...

 Global
2
Arrest in Thiruvalla Gangster Assault Case Involving Spa Employee

Arrest in Thiruvalla Gangster Assault Case Involving Spa Employee

 India
3
High Stakes in the Andes: Vicuña Corp.'s Copper Goldmine

High Stakes in the Andes: Vicuña Corp.'s Copper Goldmine

 Global
4
Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

Debate Sparks Over India-US Trade Deal and Russian Oil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026