Harassment Allegation Casts Shadow on Iconic Art Festival

A Navi Mumbai man faces serious allegations of sexual harassment against a foreign attendee at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Local police have launched an investigation following a complaint from the Taiwanese victim, registered after she returned home.

The complaint, filed via email, accuses Sumit Katare of misconduct during a boat trip on January 19. The incident allegedly began after the woman declined Katare's invitation for drinks at an art venue.

Efforts are underway to locate the accused, with authorities seeking to record a detailed statement from the victim. Police have invoked multiple legal provisions against the suspect.

