Harmony Beyond Borders: Sufi and Flamenco's Powerful Fusion

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival presented India's first-ever Sufi–Flamenco fusion, showcasing a unique blend of cultural expressions. Sufi Qawwali singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza and Flamenco artist Kunal Om united two passionate art forms, highlighting shared elements of emotional storytelling, rhythm, and improvisation, while retaining their distinctive strengths.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai hosted India's first Sufi–Flamenco fusion performance at the Cross Maidan. This innovative blend brought together renowned Qawwali singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza and skilled Flamenco artist Kunal Om.

The collaboration highlighted the shared emotional storytelling, improvisation, and rhythmic intensity of these distinctive musical traditions. While Naza's Qawwali vocals offered devotional fervor, Om's Flamenco movements responded eloquently, creating a dynamic, culturally rich dialogue.

Festival Director Brinda Miller hailed the performance as a testament to the festival's mission of cross-cultural arts dialogue, demonstrating how diverse traditions can find a common language through shared artistic passion and rhythm.

