Bad Bunny's Dramatic Instagram Wipe Post-Super Bowl Sparks Rumors

After a sensational Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny shocked fans by deleting all his Instagram posts, sparking widespread speculation. While the reason remains unclear, the social media wipe has fueled rumors of a new era or disassociation from online politics. The performance drew mixed reactions, including criticism from Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:39 IST
Bad Bunny (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny electrified audiences with his high-energy performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 8. Sharing the stage with icons like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, captivated fans with his musical prowess.

Mere hours after his show-stopping performance, the artist stunned fans by wiping his Instagram account clean. All of his posts vanished, his profile picture disappeared, and his account now shows '0 posts,' leaving his massive following of over 51.8 million wondering about the sudden decision. As of now, no official explanation has been offered for the drastic social media overhaul.

The halftime show received global appreciation, but also criticism from US President Donald Trump. Posting on Truth Social during the Super Bowl, Trump disparaged the music and choreography, labeling the show 'one of the worst, EVER!' He argued it did not reflect America's 'Greatness or standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.' Meanwhile, fans speculate that the social media cleanse might signal a new artistic era for Bad Bunny, or possibly an effort to distance from political discourse online. Despite rampant speculation, Bad Bunny remains silent on the issue. (ANI)

We are being targeted because we have consistently fought against PM Modi's 'anti-people' govt: Cong's women MPs to Birla.

Rijiju Slams Congress MPs for Disruptions in Lok Sabha

Assam CM sat over SIT report for 6 months as it has nothing to prove his allegations of my Pak links: Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi in Guwahati.

Russia's Open Door: The Challenges of US-Russia Relations

