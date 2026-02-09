Left Menu

Thomas Cook Partners with Mauritius Tourism to Boost Island's Appeal

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has partnered with Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority to enhance the island's visibility in India. The collaboration focuses on destination knowledge, product development, and marketing communication across Indian markets. The partnership targets leisure and business travel, leveraging Thomas Cook's extensive reach.

Updated: 09-02-2026 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority to boost Mauritius' visibility among Indian travelers.

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to focus on increasing destination knowledge, product development, and marketing communications across India's metro and smaller market segments.

This collaboration aims to leverage Thomas Cook's omnichannel strength and destination expertise to showcase Mauritius as a prime location for leisure, MICE, and business travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

