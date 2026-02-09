Thomas Cook Partners with Mauritius Tourism to Boost Island's Appeal

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority to boost Mauritius' visibility among Indian travelers.

The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to focus on increasing destination knowledge, product development, and marketing communications across India's metro and smaller market segments.

This collaboration aims to leverage Thomas Cook's omnichannel strength and destination expertise to showcase Mauritius as a prime location for leisure, MICE, and business travel.

