Philips Partners with Wheel of Fortune India for Consumer Engagement Extravaganza

Philips teams up with Wheel of Fortune India, offering consumers the chance to participate in the show alongside Akshay Kumar. By purchasing Philips products worth Rs. 1,500 or more, consumers can enter the 'Spin the Wheel' contest for a shot at appearing on the show and winning assured rewards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Philips, a staple in Indian households, has unveiled an exciting partnership with the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune India. This collaboration aims to enhance consumer engagement by offering them an opportunity to join Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on the show.

Consumers who purchase Philips products valued at Rs. 1,500 or more can participate in the 'Spin the Wheel' contest for a chance to appear on national television. The selection is part of Philips' strategy to turn everyday purchases into unforgettable experiences for its customers.

Beyond the national exposure, participants also have the opportunity to win assured rewards. The campaign, live across 18,000+ retail outlets in India, reflects Philips' commitment to bringing shared entertainment and joy to Indian homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

