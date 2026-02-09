Left Menu

BJP Leader Calls for Ban on Punjabi Song Promoting Gun Culture

A local BJP leader has urged the Punjab Police to ban singer Mankirt Aulakh's track 'Asla', alleging it promotes gun culture. Despite existing bans, the song surfaced on digital platforms, violating policies. The leader stressed the societal harm and requested its removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:04 IST
A local BJP leader has stepped forward, urging the Punjab Police to enforce a ban on Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh's latest track 'Asla'. The song allegedly glorifies weaponry and gun culture, according to Arvind Sharma, co-convener of the Punjab BJP Trade Cell.

Sharma formally communicated with Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, seeking the immediate removal of the song from all digital and social media platforms. He highlighted that the Punjab government already prohibits content promoting weapons and violence but noted that 'Asla' is still accessible, violating this mandate.

Given Punjab's ongoing struggle with issues like drug addiction and illegal weapons, Sharma argued that such songs incite crime and violence among the youth. He stressed the importance of taking action to deter this trend and protect societal stability, urging strict guidelines for digital platforms to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

