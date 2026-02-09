Made in India: The Unlikely Entrepreneurial Journey That Revolutionized Global Pharma

'Made in India,' authored by Sundeep Khanna and Manish Sabharwal, delves into India's pharmaceutical evolution through Desh Bandhu Gupta's life. As Lupin's founder, Gupta's story symbolizes the nation's ambitious stride from dependency on imports to becoming a global pharmacy giant, powered by grit and vision.

Remarkably, Gupta's journey from a teacher to a pharmaceutical pioneer mirrors India's rise in the global pharma landscape. The book narrates how Gupta navigated numerous challenges, fostering a company that today reaches over 120 countries, reflecting India's capability to dominate a complex industry.

The work also celebrates other Indian pharma stalwarts who, like Gupta, defied expectations and built institutions of global reputation. 'Made in India' emerged during a lively launch, featuring discussions with industry titans about leadership, national impact, and making healthcare universally accessible.

