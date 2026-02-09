Left Menu

India International Coffee Festival: Brewing Up a Storm

The India International Coffee Festival, starting February 12, will draw over 20,000 visitors. Organized by the Specialty Coffee Association and the Coffee Board of India, the festival showcases India's coffee sector and includes workshops, tastings, and the National Coffee Championships, promoting both domestic and export markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:31 IST
The India International Coffee Festival is set to begin on February 12, attracting over 20,000 visitors, according to officials. The three-day event will occur at Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal, supported by the Specialty Coffee Association of India and the Coffee Board of India, and presented by NESCAFA, Nestle India.

Kurma Rao M, CEO and Secretary of the Coffee Board of India, highlighted that IICF is the nation's only dedicated coffee festival. It aims to convene coffee growers, processors, exporters, roasters, and consumers, fostering collaboration and innovation while pivoting towards quality-led growth.

Hamsini Appadurai, IICF organiser and SCAI president, emphasized the sector's shift towards a quality and experience-driven market. The event will feature curated tastings, workshops, and the National Coffee Championships, enhancing India's coffee profile on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

