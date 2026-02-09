Men's Fashion Revolution: The Rise of 'The Afterdark'

The menswear market is booming as men are becoming increasingly fashion-conscious, says designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Sachdeva recently showcased his collection 'The Afterdark' at the India Men's Weekend 2026, melding retro glamour with contemporary designs. He noted the shift in men's fashion attitudes towards grooming and style.

The collection emphasizes combining formal and cocktail wear, illustrating men's evolving approach to fashion with tailored blazers and suits infused with modern touches.