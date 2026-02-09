Left Menu

Men's Fashion Revolution: The Rise of 'The Afterdark'

Designer Pawan Sachdeva highlights the growing focus on men's grooming and style, leading to a surge in the menswear market. His collection, 'The Afterdark', showcased at India Men's Weekend 2026, merges retro glamour with contemporary details, emphasizing men's evolution towards fashion consciousness and experimentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:55 IST
Designer
  • Country:
  • India

The menswear market is booming as men are becoming increasingly fashion-conscious, says designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Sachdeva recently showcased his collection 'The Afterdark' at the India Men's Weekend 2026, melding retro glamour with contemporary designs. He noted the shift in men's fashion attitudes towards grooming and style.

The collection emphasizes combining formal and cocktail wear, illustrating men's evolving approach to fashion with tailored blazers and suits infused with modern touches.

