Entertainment News: Loss, Robots, and Vibrant Performances

Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, has passed away at the age of 47 after battling kidney cancer. Diagnosed with advanced-stage clear cell renal carcinoma, Arnold revealed his illness in a May 2025 video, prompting the band to cancel their summer tour plans.

In China, humanoid robots are taking center stage during Lunar New Year festivities, performing a variety of entertainment acts to captivate audiences. Shanghai-based startup Agibot demonstrated its robots' capabilities in a live-streamed event, aiming to attract customers, investors, and officials.

Bad Bunny delivered a powerful Super Bowl halftime show at Levi's Stadium that celebrated Puerto Rico's vibrant culture. Featuring surprise appearances by Lady Gaga and a tribute to Daddy Yankee, the performance marked a significant moment for Latin music on the American stage.