Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Archaeological Pursuits: A Journey Through Time

Tamil Nadu's state archaeology department has submitted 45 proposals over several years for archaeological excavations. Eight proposals from 2025 remain under review by the Centre. The issue of delayed excavation reports, particularly from Keezhadi, was discussed in Parliament, highlighting concerns over methodology and collaboration with the ASI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:30 IST
Tamil Nadu's Archaeological Pursuits: A Journey Through Time
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu state archaeology department has pressed forward with a strong push for archaeological excavation projects, sending 45 proposals over recent years for central approval. The government revealed on Monday, during a parliamentary session, that eight of the twelve proposals dispatched in 2025 are still under consideration.

In a parliamentary inquiry, DMK MP Kanimozhi raised concerns over whether the central government is cognizant of the Madras High Court's recent directive. The court has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to positively consider and collaborate with the Tamil Nadu government on archaeological endeavors at Adichanallur in Thoothukudi, a matter to which Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed awareness.

Minister Shekhawat provided a year-wise account of requests from the Tamil Nadu archaeology department to the ASI for excavations from 2021 to 2026. He detailed delays in the Keezhadi excavation report, initially submitted in January 2023 but pending completion due to stringent academic reviews intended to maintain scholarly integrity rather than hinder progress.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident En Route to Pre-Wedding Ceremony

 India
2
Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

Government Moves to Address Teacher Shortage in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs

 India
4
Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

Middle East Nations Condemn Israel's West Bank Settlement Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026