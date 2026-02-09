FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026: A Fusion of Heritage and Modern Innovation

The second day of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Men's Weekend 2026 concluded in Jaipur, showcasing a curated blend of heritage and innovation in men's fashion. Renowned designer JJ Valaya headlined the grand finale, bringing the two-day event to a close at the historic Diggi Palace.

Opening the spectacle, INCA experienced creative expression through 'The Journey of a Dot', while Ajay Kumar's ocean-inspired silhouettes highlighted connectivity and memory through maritime-themed prints. TIL provided moments of tranquility with handwoven textile layers, and Felix Bendish explored individual identity via Rorschach inkblot motifs.

Diverse narratives continued with Antar-Agni's exploration of naturalism, Sahil Aneja's stark 'The Last Supper', and Countrymade's industrial-rigorous 'Foundry'. Designers Krishna Mehta and Dhruv Vaish added sophisticated tailoring, whereas Pawan Sachdeva's 'The After Dark' showcased sleek evening wear.

Closing performances by Abraham & Thakore, and JJ Valaya brought theatrical flair. Abraham & Thakore reimagined the traditional lungi in sartorial sarongs, while 'The Valaya Man: East' offered a modern spin on royal heritage with kimono overlays and minimalist detailing, all to live music.

The event, backed by the House of Glenfiddich as title sponsor, spotlighted creativity over celebrity, signaling a shift towards captivating storytelling and design brilliance. (ANI)

