Tamannaah Bhatia Leads the Revamp of Mysuru Sandal Soap

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will serve as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited starting February 10, aiming to enhance its market reach with a contemporary rebranding of Mysuru Sandal Soap. The company plans to increase turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:16 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is set to embark on her role as brand ambassador for the state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) starting February 10, a move announced by Minister M B Patil. She will represent the company for a term of two years.

As KSDL aims to modernize its iconic Mysuru Sandal Soap with a refreshed design, the brand is also launching a comprehensive marketing campaign targeting younger demographics. The company seeks to enhance its market presence across North India.

With ambitions to boost its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, KSDL will leverage Bhatia's substantial social media influence and star appeal, positioning her in promotional roles to invigorate brand visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

