Legal Drama Unfolds as Vijay's Film Faces Censorship Challenges

In a twist of legal drama, the producer of actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has approached the Madras High Court Registry with the intent to withdraw a previously filed writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The production house, represented by advocate Vijayan Subramanian, signaled this decision aiming to resolve disputes preventing the film's release. The court is expected to address the matter on February 10, under the purview of Justice P T Asha.

Originally slated for a Pongal release on January 9, 'Jana Nayagan' encountered hurdles when its certification was disputed due to potential religious sensitivities. Despite a temporary approval for a U/A 16+ certificate, legal challenges escalated to the Supreme Court, which declined involvement, leaving Vijay's final film before his political venture in limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)