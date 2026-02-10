Left Menu

Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie: Family Appeals for Public's Help

Savannah Guthrie, a prominent TV host, is seeking public help to find her mother, Nancy Guthrie, presumed kidnapped from Tucson, Arizona. Despite ransom notes and a $50,000 FBI reward, no suspects have been identified in the elderly woman's disappearance, heightening concerns for her well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 03:55 IST
Savannah Guthrie, well-known television host, has reached out via social media, calling for public assistance in the mysterious disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Last seen near Tucson, Arizona, Nancy is believed to have been kidnapped, as indicated by ransom notes received by media outlets.

Authorities emphasize the urgency of the situation, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos acknowledging the limited mobility of Nancy Guthrie, making an unassisted departure improbable. The family's search, supported by the FBI's $50,000 reward, continues unabated, despite no identified suspects or concrete leads.

The case has alarmed the public and law enforcement, fueled by messages from Savannah and her siblings. Their heartfelt pleas underline the hope that Nancy is still alive, while emphasizing her critical need for daily medication. This unfolding drama captures national attention, highlighting the emotional toll on the Guthrie family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

