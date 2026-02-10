Shatak Dhwaj Yatra: A Century of RSS Service and Unity

The Shatak Dhwaj Yatra, marking a century of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) legacy, commenced on a significant note in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. For the first time since Independence, the Bhagwa flag was proudly waved, accompanied by chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The emotional beginning was a testimony to the RSS's values of service, discipline, and unity. The yatra's journey continued to Jammu, receiving a warm public reception, before proceeding to Ludhiana, where it concluded its first leg with vibrant celebrations.

The event in Ludhiana featured traditional dhol beats and a rally of 100 bikers, symbolizing 100 years of Sangh. The festivities culminated in a ceremony honoring local community heroes, highlighting the unity and service inspired by RSS leaders Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Guruji Golwalkar.