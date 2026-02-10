Left Menu

Naomi Watts and Odessa A'zion Join Cody Fern's Star-Studded Broadway Drama

Naomi Watts and Odessa A'zion have joined the cast of Cody Fern's new film set in Montreal. The story follows actress Sandra Vale, played by Sarah Paulson, as her life unravels amidst a family confrontation during a Broadway production of 'Mother Courage'.

Notable actors Naomi Watts and Odessa A'zion are the latest to join the ensemble cast of Cody Fern's upcoming, yet untitled feature film, which is currently in production in Montreal.

The narrative centers around Sarah Paulson's character, Sandra Vale, a renowned actress whose life begins to unravel during the production of Bertolt Brecht's 'Mother Courage' on Broadway. As her sister April, portrayed by Watts, arrives in New York after a 30-year hiatus, tensions rise and familial confrontations ensue.

Other cast members include Dianne Wiest as the sharp-tongued family matriarch, Diane, and Toby Wallace as April's son, Theo. A'zion plays Lucy, a rebellious character facing a significant life decision. The film boasts an impressive production team, including producers Matilda Comers and Will Howarth, among others. Watts rose to fame with her role in Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive', while A'zion is known for her role in 'Good Girl Jane'.

