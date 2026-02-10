Left Menu

QDL Introduces India's First Time Out Market in New Delhi

Quint Digital Limited is set to debut India's first Time Out Market in New Delhi's Worldmark Aerocity. The launch, expected in the latter half of 2026, comes via a franchise with Time Out Group. The market will offer curated culinary and cultural experiences, with expansion plans across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:17 IST
Quint Digital Limited (QDL) is launching India's inaugural Time Out Market at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, marking the first introduction of the lauded culinary and cultural hub to Indian soil. Scheduled for a grand opening in the latter half of 2026, this venture is part of QDL's strategic franchise partnership with Time Out Group plc.

The market's location at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, is primed to serve as a beacon for international travelers and urban professionals alike. With a sprawling 24,500 sq ft of space, Time Out Market Delhi will feature 11 kitchens, 2 full-service bars, a performance stage, and ample room for 500 guests. The market aims to showcase a spectrum of the capital's culinary and cultural talent.

This initiative aligns with QDL's commitment to expanding the Time Out Market presence in India, with New Delhi selected as the starting point due to its vibrant and diverse culture. Future expansion plans include broadening its reach to other major Indian cities, cementing QDL's role in marrying digital innovation with physical experiences.

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

