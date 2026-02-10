QDL Introduces India's First Time Out Market in New Delhi

Quint Digital Limited (QDL) is launching India's inaugural Time Out Market at Worldmark Aerocity, New Delhi, marking the first introduction of the lauded culinary and cultural hub to Indian soil. Scheduled for a grand opening in the latter half of 2026, this venture is part of QDL's strategic franchise partnership with Time Out Group plc.

The market's location at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, is primed to serve as a beacon for international travelers and urban professionals alike. With a sprawling 24,500 sq ft of space, Time Out Market Delhi will feature 11 kitchens, 2 full-service bars, a performance stage, and ample room for 500 guests. The market aims to showcase a spectrum of the capital's culinary and cultural talent.

This initiative aligns with QDL's commitment to expanding the Time Out Market presence in India, with New Delhi selected as the starting point due to its vibrant and diverse culture. Future expansion plans include broadening its reach to other major Indian cities, cementing QDL's role in marrying digital innovation with physical experiences.

