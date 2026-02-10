Left Menu

Govinda Hits Back at Karan Johar Over 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Veteran actor Govinda, known for his iconic performances, criticized filmmaker Karan Johar over the 2022 film 'Govinda Naam Mera' for using his name. While appreciating humor, Govinda emphasized respect in personal portrayals. The actor believes in his son Yashvardhan's potential and clarified his political exit's impact on family life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:03 IST
Govinda, Karan Johar (Photos/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a candid revelation, seasoned Bollywood actor Govinda launched a critique against filmmaker Karan Johar over the use of his name in the 2022 film 'Govinda Naam Mera'. The film, portraying complex relationship dynamics, stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani, and was produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Govinda expressed his discontent, stating, "Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di.."

Govinda acknowledged the humor but stressed the need for sensitivity in depicting personal stories onscreen. He urged against interference in his personal life, emphasizing respect with a plea, "I promise, no misbehave, please. Mazak har jagah par har tarah se acha nahi lagta hai..." The veteran actor also expressed deep faith in his son Yashvardhan's cinematic journey, highlighting his strong technical prowess.

Govinda revealed key support from industry stalwart Sajid Nadiadwala, who facilitated Yashvardhan's exposure to filmmaking. On personal matters, Govinda firmly addressed claims from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, about his political career and its interference with family life, stating he left politics for family harmony. Known for hits like 'Raja Babu' and 'Dulhe Raja', Govinda remains a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

