Raj Thackeray Challenges RSS: Language Pride vs. Political Stance

Raj Thackeray, MNS president, criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on local language pride as a 'disease.' Thackeray defended linguistic identity, notably Marathi, and challenged Bhagwat to address language and regional issues. BJP rebutted, affirming voluntary participation in RSS programs and emphasizing language as communication, not conflict.

Raj Thackeray
In a heated response to recent comments by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray criticized Bhagwat's label of language pride as a 'disease.' Thackeray argued that such a viewpoint ignores the strong regional identities prevalent across Indian states.

Thackeray emphasized the importance of linguistic and regional identities, particularly defending the Marathi language's status. He questioned why Bhagwat's critique was not directed at other states like Gujarat or Karnataka, where regional pride is equally robust. Thackeray also noted the role of regional sentiments in political dynamics and elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to Thackeray's statements by asserting that participation in RSS events is voluntary and disciplined, not enforced by fear. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye highlighted that language should bridge communication, not incite conflict, reinforcing that the RSS fosters dialogue over discord.

