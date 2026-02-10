Canon Quartz Launches The Serenite Collection: Redefining Jewelry-Watches
Canon Quartz has introduced The Serenite Collection, a unique line of jewelry-watches designed for women. Combining elegant aesthetics with everyday usability, the collection aims to bridge the gap in the market for affordable, stylish, and functional timepieces. Priced under ₹3,000, the watches are available online.
The Serenite Collection offers a harmonious design through proportional dimensions and color intelligence. Each piece features rose gold and champagne finishes, along with interchangeable straps and sapphire crystal details, showcasing a contemporary jewelry design language. Priced at under ₹3,000, the collection is positioned as an ideal gift for Valentine's Week and wedding season.
The watches, backed by Canon Quartz's 28-year legacy and Japanese movements, target a market gap by catering to Gen Z and millennial women seeking beauty and usability. Available via canonquartz.com and Eternz.com, this direct-to-consumer model leverages accessible pricing without retail markups.
