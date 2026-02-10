Left Menu

Canon Quartz Launches The Serenite Collection: Redefining Jewelry-Watches

Canon Quartz has introduced The Serenite Collection, a unique line of jewelry-watches designed for women. Combining elegant aesthetics with everyday usability, the collection aims to bridge the gap in the market for affordable, stylish, and functional timepieces. Priced under ₹3,000, the watches are available online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:45 IST
Canon Quartz Launches The Serenite Collection: Redefining Jewelry-Watches
  • Country:
  • India

Canon Quartz, India's innovative direct-to-consumer watch brand, has unveiled The Serenite Collection. This new line emerges as a modern jewelry-watch collection specifically crafted for women, merging elegance with functionality.

The Serenite Collection offers a harmonious design through proportional dimensions and color intelligence. Each piece features rose gold and champagne finishes, along with interchangeable straps and sapphire crystal details, showcasing a contemporary jewelry design language. Priced at under ₹3,000, the collection is positioned as an ideal gift for Valentine's Week and wedding season.

The watches, backed by Canon Quartz's 28-year legacy and Japanese movements, target a market gap by catering to Gen Z and millennial women seeking beauty and usability. Available via canonquartz.com and Eternz.com, this direct-to-consumer model leverages accessible pricing without retail markups.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuries

Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuri...

 India
2
Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant

Tata Motors Drives Economic Growth with New Tamil Nadu Plant

 India
3
Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

Resilient Australia's T20 Journey Despite Bowling Setbacks

 Global
4
South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

South Korea's Controversial Plan to Expand Medical Student Intake

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026