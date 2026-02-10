Canon Quartz Launches The Serenite Collection: Redefining Jewelry-Watches

Canon Quartz, India's innovative direct-to-consumer watch brand, has unveiled The Serenite Collection. This new line emerges as a modern jewelry-watch collection specifically crafted for women, merging elegance with functionality.

The Serenite Collection offers a harmonious design through proportional dimensions and color intelligence. Each piece features rose gold and champagne finishes, along with interchangeable straps and sapphire crystal details, showcasing a contemporary jewelry design language. Priced at under ₹3,000, the collection is positioned as an ideal gift for Valentine's Week and wedding season.

The watches, backed by Canon Quartz's 28-year legacy and Japanese movements, target a market gap by catering to Gen Z and millennial women seeking beauty and usability. Available via canonquartz.com and Eternz.com, this direct-to-consumer model leverages accessible pricing without retail markups.