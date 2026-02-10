Sonu Sood Rallies Bollywood to Support Rajpal Yadav Amid Legal Battle

Actor Sonu Sood has come forward to extend a helping hand to comedian Rajpal Yadav amidst his legal troubles. Yadav recently turned himself in to Tihar jail after facing multiple cheque-bounce cases.

In a significant gesture, Sood not only offered Yadav a role and a signing amount but also called upon filmmakers and industry colleagues to show solidarity. Sood's initiative seeks to provide financial relief to Yadav, who is burdened with debts amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore.

The High Court had ordered Yadav to repay substantial amounts in several cases. Fans have applauded Sood's support, recognizing it as a crucial step in fostering unity within the film fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)