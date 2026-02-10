Left Menu

Netflix Alters Controversial Film Title Following Court Petition

Netflix India informed the Delhi High Court that the title of the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' will be changed following concerns over its offensive nature. The film, in editing stages, faced backlash for allegedly being casteist. The proceedings were closed as Netflix agreed to retitle the film.

In a significant court proceeding on Tuesday, Netflix India announced before the Delhi High Court its decision to rename the film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'. The move came after a petition was filed objecting to the title as being offensive.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav recorded that the film's producers made a conscious choice to opt for a title better reflecting its intended narrative. The court was informed that the fictional police drama, presently in the editing phase, had faced unintended interruptions due to its contentious title.

The controversy, spearheaded by petitioner Mahender Chaturvedi, argued the title was defamatory and harmful to religious identity. Following Netflix's commitment to alter the title, the court concluded the session with no further actions required.

