Honoring Valor: Eastern Command's Prestigious Awards Ceremony

The Indian Army's Eastern Command celebrated bravery and dedication at Umroi military station with a ceremony for gallantry and distinguished service. 37 awards were bestowed, including 19 Sena medals for gallantry. The event highlighted professionalism and sacrifice, featuring a cultural showcase, 'Shaurya Sandhya'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Eastern Command hosted an annual investiture ceremony at the Umroi military station in Meghalaya, where 37 gallantry and distinguished service awards were presented to army personnel. The ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, celebrating bravery, dedication, and leadership within the ranks.

A breakdown of the awards included 19 Sena medals for gallantry, reflecting outstanding acts of courage, and seven Sena medals for distinguished service. Other honors awarded included two Yudh Seva medals, a Bar to Vishisht Seva medal, seven Vishisht Seva medals, and one Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak. In addition, 49 units and the Army Public School, Kolkata, earned the Unit Appreciation award for their superior professionalism and significant achievements.

Senior defence officers, families of awardees, and Veer Naris attended the ceremony. The event concluded with Lieutenant General Tiwari encouraging continued adherence to the army's esteemed traditions. A cultural program, 'Shaurya Sandhya', highlighted India's cultural richness and the spirit of sacrifice.

