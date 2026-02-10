Left Menu

Unveiling Strings: The Magic of the 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

The 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival, featuring puppetry from six countries, will be held at the India Habitat Centre. The festival presents traditional and contemporary performances, highlighting childhood themes and cultural exchanges. It concludes with a tribute to painter Amrita Sher-Gil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is set to captivate audiences at the India Habitat Centre starting February 13. Showcasing diverse puppetry traditions from Italy, Korea, Bhutan, Turkey, Albania, and India, the event is a vibrant celebration of storytelling through strings.

Organized by Teamwork Arts and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, the festival aims to bridge age-old puppetry with modern creativity. Highlights include a Korean performance, 'Doong Doong Alert,' which uses traditional folklore to explore themes of childhood anxiety through puppetry.

The festival's finale on February 22 will feature a tribute to Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, marking the festival's dedication to cultural richness and artistic exchange. Special commemorative stamps on Indian puppets will also be introduced during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

