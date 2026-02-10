Unveiling Strings: The Magic of the 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival

The 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is set to captivate audiences at the India Habitat Centre starting February 13. Showcasing diverse puppetry traditions from Italy, Korea, Bhutan, Turkey, Albania, and India, the event is a vibrant celebration of storytelling through strings.

Organized by Teamwork Arts and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, the festival aims to bridge age-old puppetry with modern creativity. Highlights include a Korean performance, 'Doong Doong Alert,' which uses traditional folklore to explore themes of childhood anxiety through puppetry.

The festival's finale on February 22 will feature a tribute to Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil, marking the festival's dedication to cultural richness and artistic exchange. Special commemorative stamps on Indian puppets will also be introduced during the event.

